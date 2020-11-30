Nancy Schrock

EUREKA – Nancy J. Schrock, 79, died at 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Aug. 24, 1941, in Bloomington, the daughter of Joseph B. and Esther A. Rassi Schrock.

Survivors include two brothers, Byron (Mary) Schrock, Harlan, Ind., and Ken (Janet) Schrock, Congerville; one niece, Larissa Kuykendall; nine nephews, Todd (Carol) Schrock, Troy (Jennifer) Schrock, Trent (Heidi) Schrock, Derek Schrock, Deron Schrock, Kevin (Rachel) Schrock, Kurtis (Julie) Schrock, Douglas Schrock and Ryan (Christy) Schrock and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one infant brother, one infant sister and two nieces, one in infancy, and Lanae Schrock

Nancy was a kindergarten teacher at various schools in Illinois and also taught for two years in Japan. She also had her own private nursery school that she established. Nancy was a member of the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church, Congerville.

Services were Saturday at the church. Ministers of the church officiated. Visitation was before the service at the church. Burial was in the Goodfield-Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka or to any charity.