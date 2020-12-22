Norma Rogers

Prior to her marriage, Norma worked as a stewardess for Trans World Airlines and later became a member of TWA’s Clipped Wings International Inc. She attended college later in life as she continued to work full-time. Norma received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Elmhurst College, Elmhurst, in 1986. Among the companies she worked for were MicroMold Manufacturing in Villa Park and Gottlieb (Arcade Game) Corporation of Northlake. Her most recent job was with the McDonald’s Corp. in Oak Brook before she retired in 2001. Within a year of her retirement, Norma moved from Villa Park to Peoria to spend more time with her granddaughter. She was also an opera aficionado and over the years enjoyed attending many operas. Norma was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Villa Park and First English Lutheran Church, Peoria.