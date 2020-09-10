× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA – Pat G. Horn, 80, died at 6:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born July 30, 1940, in Green Valley, the daughter of James and Helen Whitmen Burrell. She married the love of her life, Don Horn, on Sept. 19, 1959, in Mackinaw. He survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Carolynn (George) Clark, Bloomington, Donna (Glenn) Wallace, Veedersburg, Ind., and Diana (Noel) Baer, Eureka; one sister, Carol (Everette) Myers, Eureka and one brother, Kenneth (Joanie) Burrell of the state of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Marilyn Horn.

Pat worked at the Ben Franklin Store in Morton for a few years and she also clean dormitories for Eureka College. She loved to be outside being in the garden, mowing and painting buildings. Pat also was a big help to her husband on the farm. The couple had an endless love for each other that never wavered during the 60 years of their marriage.