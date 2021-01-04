ROANOKE – Marie Ellen “Pat” Landes, 91, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Gridley.

She was born June 23, 1929, in Morton, the daughter of George and Lola Hirstein Strunk. She married Bruce Landes on Oct. 23, 1949, in Morton. He died Aug. 26, 2002.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara (David) Schwind, Roanoke and Beth Ehresman, Gridley; five grandchildren, Andrew Schwind, Jon (Jessi) Schwind, Brian Ehresman, Rebekah (Michael) Mounce and Jennifer Ehresman and four great-grandchildren, Cece Schwind, Elsie Schwind, Jack Schwind and Sadie Schwind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter, Amy Schwind, and one son-in-law, Barry Ehresman.

Pat worked as a secretary at Morton High School for 27 years before she retired. She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, Morton. Pat shared much love with all who knew her. Her family, church family, friends, co-workers and MHS students held a very special place in her heart.