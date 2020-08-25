Patricia Paterson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE – Patricia A. Paterson, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the OSF Richard Owens Hospice Center in Peoria.

She was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Mary Catherine Gooch Smith. She married Billie D. Deavault. He preceded her in death. She later married Robert Paw. He preceded her in death. She then married David K. Paterson on Nov. 13, 2002. He survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Ruth (Larry) Sapp, Centerville, Ohio, and Pamala Loveridge, Peoria; one stepson, Ken Paterson, Belleview, Wash.; three grandchildren, Courtney (Mike) Olson, Jennifer White and Jason White; two stepgrandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Catherine Cunningham, and two brothers, John Smith and Raymond Smith.

Patricia was a homemaker most of her life, but she also worked in the dry-cleaning business and had been a bus driver's aide for Peoria School District No. 150. She was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church, Roanoke. Patricia loved ballroom dancing, crocheting, traveling, and just sitting outside enjoying the outdoors.