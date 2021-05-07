Patricia Robison

ROANOKE – Patricia M. Robison, 66, died at 7:55 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka.

She was born July 14, 1954, in Peoria, the daughter of Lloyd and Lorraine Kruse DeGiovanni.

Survivors include her father; two sons, Robbie Robison and Richie Robison; one daughter, Angel Cole and one sister, Debra Flynn.

She was preceded in death by her mother, one brother, Timothy DeGiovanni, and one sister, Cheryl Farrens.

Patty worked at Maple Lawn, Eureka, before she retired.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to funeral home to assist the family with expenses.