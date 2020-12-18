Paul Murphy

ROANOKE – Paul C. Murphy, 92, died at 7:53 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora, where he was a resident.
He was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Jacksonville, the son of James and Cecil Bettis Murphy. He married Colleen A. Russell on Jan 1, 1950, in Macomb, IL. She died Sept. 17, 2007.
Survivors include one son, Scott (Milissa) Murphy, Scottsdale, Ariz.; seven grandchildren and one son-in-law, Charles Riley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Beth Riley, and one grandson, Brian Scott Murphy.
Paul taught at Roanoke-Benson High School for 31 years, as he began in the science department. He also earned a master’s degree in audio visual arts, as he combined that skill set in with his chemistry classes. After that, the couple joined forces with Ed Willard to form Murphy Photography, as they took wedding photos for many years and won numerous awards with the Peoria Photography Club. A lifelong learner, Paul taught himself how to create data base programs. He applied that to the fields of blood banking, the Roanoke Water Department, Woodford County Dog Tag program and finally with the Woodford Co. Highway Department. Paul was also a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church for many years.
A private service will be held Saturday in Roanoke Township Cemetery in Roanoke. A family and friends celebration will take place in the fall of 2021. Mason Funeral Home, Metamora, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Snyder Village’s Residents in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, 61548.
