Paul Murphy

Paul taught at Roanoke-Benson High School for 31 years, as he began in the science department. He also earned a master’s degree in audio visual arts, as he combined that skill set in with his chemistry classes. After that, the couple joined forces with Ed Willard to form Murphy Photography, as they took wedding photos for many years and won numerous awards with the Peoria Photography Club. A lifelong learner, Paul taught himself how to create data base programs. He applied that to the fields of blood banking, the Roanoke Water Department, Woodford County Dog Tag program and finally with the Woodford Co. Highway Department. Paul was also a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church for many years.