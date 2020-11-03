MINONK – Janice “Penny” Parolek, 88, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Heritage Health in Minonk.

She was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Lacon, the daughter of Ernest and Chlora Brewer Hill. She married Adrian Harms on April 17, 1948, in Peoria. He died in January of 1986. She later married Albin Parolek.

Survivors include four sons, Adrian (Rita) Harms, Rutland, Howard Harms, Minonk, Randall Harms, Merna and Todd Harms of the state of Illinois; one daughter, Janet (Teddy) Muncy, Minonk; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren and three sisters, Iris Ketchmark and Mary Ann Schwartz, both of Minonk, and Joyce (Jerry) Shelton, Maize, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two children, Kimberly Harms and Kelly Andrews, four siblings, Virginia, Roy, Verna and Larry and one grandson, Jason Sell.

Penny was a beautician for more than 47 years. She owned/operated her own salon, “Penny’s Beauty Shop,” out of Minonk for several years. Penny later worked for several salons in Chicago for 45 years. She was a member of the Jr. 20th Century Club of Minonk. Penny enjoyed baking and doing crafts.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to any charity.