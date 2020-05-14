Phyllis Glazier

Phyllis graduated from Prophetstown High School in 1970, where she was valedictorian, received a bachelor’s degree in education from Illinois State University, Normal, in 1973, and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Bradley University, Peoria, in 2004. She taught and coached at Georgetowne Middle School in Marquette Heights for 10 years. While at Georgetowne, she created and directed a program to help students in the areas of decision making and conflict. Continuing her passion to help at-risk youth, Phyllis served as a juvenile probation officer for Woodford County for three years, during which time she also developed and taught a curriculum for parents on parenting challenging teens. In 2002, she transitioned to work as an alternative school teacher and subsequently served as director of the Marshall-Putnam-Woodford Regional Safe School Program for eight years. In 2012, she was appointed regional superintendent of schools for Marshall, Putnam and Woodford Counties until she retired in 2017. Phyllis was known for her passion and enthusiasm. Her peers described her as a true advocate for connecting students to learning and finding resources at any cost to find a student a second chance. More than her career achievements, Phyllis’s greatest gifts were her large heart and caring nature for all that made her acquaintance. She loved Jesus and loved to study the Bible, both in private and in fellowship. Phyllis loved to spend time with her friends and family, especially her grandsons. Whether it was playing with toy cars, fishing, paintball or shooting hoops, she was up for anything that meant time with her family. The couple was number one fans of her son’s bands, Yellow Madman and Chasing Rachel, following them wherever they performed. Following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s in 2008, Phyllis developed a love for boxing thanks to Rock Steady Boxing, a nonprofit dedicated to giving people with Parkinson’s hope by improving their quality of life through a non-contact boxing based fitness curriculum. Phyllis’s boxing colleagues coined her “The Terminator.”