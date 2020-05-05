Phyllis Kapraun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BENSON – Phyllis I. Kapraun, 87, died at 8:32 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born Jan. 23, 1933, on the family farm near El Paso, the daughter of Clarence and Carabelle Gossmeyer Carls. She married Roger W. Kapraun on April 24, 1954, in Benson. He died Jan. 5, 2014.

Survivors include seven daughters, Irene (Phil) Zuercher, Bartonville, Rita (Kevin) Masters, Peoria, Rose (Scott) Corrie and Marian (Victor Castillo) Kapraun, both of Bloomington, Julie (Scott) Jamison, Streator, Carol (Joey) Bianco, Wylie, Texas, and Susan Hetzel, Peoria; four sons, Roger (Christine) Kapraun and Allen Kapraun, both of Washington, Mark (Vicki) Kapraun, Benson and David (Lori) Kapraun, Minonk; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Kathleen) Carls, El Paso and one sister-in-law, Shirley Carls, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Patricia Kapraun, one brother, Loren Carls, one sister, Nancy Ales, and one son-in-law, Tod Hetzel.