Phyllis Kapraun

BENSON – Phyllis I. Kapraun, 87, died at 8:32 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born Jan. 23, 1933, on the family farm near El Paso, the daughter of Clarence and Carabelle Gossmeyer Carls. She married Roger W. Kapraun on April 24, 1954, in Benson. He died Jan. 5, 2014.
Survivors include seven daughters, Irene (Phil) Zuercher, Bartonville, Rita (Kevin) Masters, Peoria, Rose (Scott) Corrie and Marian (Victor Castillo) Kapraun, both of Bloomington, Julie (Scott) Jamison, Streator, Carol (Joey) Bianco, Wylie, Texas, and Susan Hetzel, Peoria; four sons, Roger (Christine) Kapraun and Allen Kapraun, both of Washington, Mark (Vicki) Kapraun, Benson and David (Lori) Kapraun, Minonk; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Kathleen) Carls, El Paso and one sister-in-law, Shirley Carls, Bloomington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Patricia Kapraun, one brother, Loren Carls, one sister, Nancy Ales, and one son-in-law, Tod Hetzel.
Phyllis was a homemaker and also prior to her marriage, worked as a nurse’s assistant in the preemie unit at St. James Hospital (OSF John W. Albrecht Medical Center) in Pontiac. Family and faith always came first with Phyllis. Her grandchildren gave her joy and her great-grandchildren gave her purpose. Phyllis was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Benson, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Metamora. She enjoyed reading, working in her garden and was well known for her excellent cooking and baking.
A private family service will be held this morning at 11:30 a.m. Although the attendance is private, the event will be available for viewing via the live video stream on the Knapp-Johnson-Harris Facebook page. A public service will be held at a later date once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be made to Snyder Village, 1200 E. Partridge St., Metamora, 61548, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
