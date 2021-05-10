Rachel Varona

During Rachel’s first eight years of school, she attended Pleasant Hill Grade, a rural school where she was the only student in her grade. She attended Flanagan High School for three years and then went to Hesston, Kan., for her senior year and two years of college. Rachel graduated from the La Junta (Colo.) Mennonite School of Nursing in 1956 and later obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Goshen (Ind.) College in 1965. During her life, she wanted more than anything to serve her Savior and Lord in every task she undertook. After graduation, Rachel’s first job was at Maple Lawn, Eureka, where she was the first-ever registered nurse (RN). Shortly thereafter, she transferred to Bethesda Mennonite Mission Church in the inner city of St. Louis, Mo., where she served for 10 years and supported herself during that time by working at Homer Phillip Hospital in the new-born nursery with the Visiting Nurses Association, as well as as an instructor at the Barnes Hospital School of Nursing. Rachel’s service at Bethesda was the highlight of her career and her true calling. Early in life, she knew her parents had dedicated herself to the Lord, even before birth. At the age of 12, Rachel made a public commitment to trust in God’s redeeming love through the Lord Jesus Christ. She was baptized by J. D. Hartzler, at Waldo Mennonite Church, rural Flanagan, in 1946. Her parents gave her a lovely Bible at the time of her commitment. Rachel treasured the Word of God throughout life and she knew His Word will endure eternally. She moved to Amarillo in 1970 at the invitation from college friends, Ben and MaDonna Eberly, to be the nursing director at the Golden Age Nursing Home. It was there that she met her future husband. After marriage, she worked in home care and geriatrics until retirement. After her retirement, Rachel continued to show her love for the elderly by volunteering endless hours in nursing homes. Her mother’s teaching was Rachel’s assurance, ‘when we are too sick, injured or old to live on this earth, we will go to heaven to be with our Savior and Lord to the place He has prepared for us’. Throughout life, Rachel treasured her Mennonite Church heritage along with the many local Christian fellowships she attended. She shared the vision of healing, hope and salvation through Christ alone. A favorite scripture of hers was Galatians 2:20: “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.” These two mottos from her alma maters were also very important to Rachel with the La Junta’s motto: “Not to be ministered unto, but to minister” and Hesston’s motto: “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” She was the eldest of four children.