Reba Steffen

EUREKA – Reba Gail Steffen, 93, died at 3:43 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Eureka.

She was born May 21, 1927, in El Paso, the daughter of Halsey and Pearl Illyes Garey. She married Milton B. Steffen on March 16, 1946, in Eureka. He survives.

Other survivors include three grandchildren, Meredith (David) Culp, Carrollton, Texas, Natasha (Bradley) Nordhop, Loves Park and Melissa (Craig) McDonald, Roscoe; three great-grandchildren, Evan McDonald, Drake McDonald and Caroline Culp and one daughter-in-law, Judy Steffen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Gary Steffen, one daughter, Candace, and five siblings.

Reba worked for George Riley Law Office, Clarence Dickey State Farm Agency and a local’s doctor’s office. She was a member of the Eureka Christian Church and an active member with Heartline of Eureka. Reba also volunteered at Maple Lawn, Eureka, for many years. After retirement, the couple traveled extensively throughout the country. She will be missed dearly by her husband and family.

A private family service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, with the Rev. Jennie Churchman officiating. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.