Richard Broers

Richard graduated from Metamora Township High School, Metamora, where he played baseball and basketball, and later graduated from Eureka College, where he played basketball. While at EC, he became the first player to score 1,000 career points. Richard began teaching and coaching at Lowpoint, where he was for two years before the school merged with nearby Washburn. He came to Roanoke in 1952, four years before the consolidation with Benson. Richard coached baseball and basketball, the latter of which he attained considerable success. He retired in 1974 with a coaching record of 401 wins and 167 losses. Richard was a member of the EC Athletic Hall of Fame and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. After he was done teaching and coaching, he worked for Jim Maloof Realtor in Germantown Hills and also spent 12 years as a manager with the Roanoke Savings and Loan. Richard finished his working career at Charles River Laboratories (SPAFAS) Inc., rural Roanoke. On Nov. 7, 2009, a dedication ceremony was held to re-name Roanoke-Benson’s basketball court in his honor, Dick Broers Gymnasium. He was known to always have a joke or two available at the right moment. Richard was a loving family man and enjoyed sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals.