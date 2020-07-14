Richard Rarick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SECOR – Richard “Rock” Rarick, 63, died at 5:05 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home in Secor.

He was born Jan. 19, 1957, the son of Frank and Carolyn Harshbarger Rarick.

Survivors include his mother of Secor; one son, Trent (Jenica) Rarick, El Paso; one granddaughter, Grace Rarick; two sisters, Dee Dee (Bryan) Allen, Secor and Debbie Rarick, Bloomington; one brother, Randy (Michelle) Rarick, Germantown; six nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father and one nephew.

Rick worked for American Buildings, El Paso, before he retired. He was a member of the Secor Fire Department for many years, Secor Sportsman’s Club and was an emergency medical technician (EMT) first responder. Rick was well known as a softball, baseball and golf enthusiast. He loved being outdoors along with all things hunting, fishing, spending time with family and friends as well as watching Chicago Bears’ and Cubs’ games.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in Secor Cemetery, Secor. A celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m. at Secor Sportsman’s Club in Cubs’ attire. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the El Paso-Gridley Golf Scholarship Fund.

