Richard Rocke

EUREKA – Richard A. Rocke, 93, died at 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born January 21, 1928, in Oakville, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Nettie Schrock Rocke. He married Marjorie L. Leman on Nov. 11, 1951, in Roanoke. She died January 28, 2021.

Survivors include three sons, Steve (Audrey) Rocke, Robyn (Jan) Rocke and Dave (Eva) Rocke, all of Eureka; three daughters, Cyndee (Jon) Anderson and Pat (Mike) Rinkenberger, both of Congerville, and Kris (Paul) Schmidgall, Washington; 21 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Norman Rocke and Eldon Rocke, both of Eureka.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mildred Schlipf and Arlene Huette.

Rich spent most of his younger years on a farm northeast of Eureka and then farmed for a living until 1963 when the family moved into town. He spent a number of years in financial services and real estate before apartment management grew into a full-time occupation. Rich was a member of the AC Faith Church of Eureka. Faith and family were the most important things in his life and his greatest wish was that all his family could meet in Heaven one day. Rich also had a deep love of music and an appreciation of God’s beautiful creation which he passed onto his children.