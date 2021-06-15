Robbie De Wilde

ROANOKE – Robbie Jean De Wilde, 88, of Champaign died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, with family by her side.

She was born Sept. 26, 1932, in Clegg, Texas, the daughter of Maynard and Melinda Andrews. She married John Eugene De Wilde Sr. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include one daughter, Merna Lyne De Wilde; two sons, John Eugene De Wilde Jr., and Ronald William De Wilde; two grandchildren, Shirley Bradi (Patrick) James and Brandon Matthew (Pooja) De Wilde; four great-grandchildren, Niam De Wilde, Ari De Wilde, Mila De Wilde and Heaven Leigh (Jeremy Hobbs) James; one sister, Polly Teltschik and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Edith Goodwin, three brothers, Everette Andrews, Jay Andrews and Edward Andrews, and one grandson, Ronald William De Wilde Jr.

Robbie worked as a seamstress at Collegiate Cap and Gown from 1978 to 1997. She enjoyed cooking with LOVE for her family, especially during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. Robbie also liked to sew, watch television in her favorite recliner and spend time with her family.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in Roanoke Township Cemetery, Roanoke, all the way down on the west side, with the Rev. Bob Herath officiating. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.