Robert Garey

EUREKA – Robert H. “Bob” Garey, 86, died at 12:15 a.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, in Metamora.

He was born Feb. 8, 1935, in El Paso, the son of Emery and Mildred Shaffer Garey. He married Patricia Marie Xanders on April 10, 1954, in Fairfield. She died June 14, 1994.

Survivors include three daughters, Vickie (Darren) Hunter, Washington; Peggy McKenzie, Oklahoma City, Okla., and Patricia Ann (Joe) Bane, White Heath; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Richard (Mary) Garey, Eureka and Ted (Marilyn) Garey, Hudson,

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son-in-law, Steve McKenzie.

Bob worked at Essig Motors in Washington for 25 years and later at Uftring’s, Washington, for 16 years.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Bayview Baptist Church, Washington.