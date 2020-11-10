Robert Kidd 

EL PASO – Robert L. “Bob” Kidd, 73, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at his home in El Paso.
He was born March 23, 1947, in Alton, the son of Charles and Emma Lee Kidd. He married Linda Chinowth on June 17, 1966, in Cottage Hills. She survives.
Other survivors include one son, Richard (Sue Ann Buck) Kidd, El Paso; one daughter, Jennifer (Kelly) Murrah, Minonk; two grandchildren, Keith (Kristina) Kidd, Peoria and Matthew (Ashton Vacanti) Grimsley, El Paso; four great-grandchildren, Everett, Oaklee, Teddy and Jaxson;mother-in-law, Clara Chinowth, El Paso and one brother-in-law, David (Sue) Chinowth, Atlanta.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Charles Kidd, Jr.
Bob served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. He worked as a training supervisor with DuPoint in El Paso for 33 years before he retired in 2000. Bob was a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 59 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6026, both of El Paso, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Bob was the former tournament director with the Illinois Walleye Trail for 10 years and a former president with the Spring Valley Walleye Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was enthusiastic about the outdoors.
A private service will be held at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
