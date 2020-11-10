Robert Kidd 

Bob served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. He worked as a training supervisor with DuPoint in El Paso for 33 years before he retired in 2000. Bob was a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 59 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6026, both of El Paso, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Bob was the former tournament director with the Illinois Walleye Trail for 10 years and a former president with the Spring Valley Walleye Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was enthusiastic about the outdoors.