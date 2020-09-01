 Skip to main content
Robert Kirkpatrick

Robert Kirkpatrick

ROANOKE – Robert “Rock” Kirkpatrick, 67, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born April 25, 1953, in Canton, the son of Gerald A. “Jerry” and Shirley May David Kirkpatrick.

Survivors include one daughter, Moira Kirkpatrick, Absecon, N.J.; three brothers, Shawn Kirkpatrick, Lampasas, Texas, Kelly Kirkpatrick, Pekin and Tim Kirkpatrick, Round Rock, Texas; one sister, Mary Proctor, Cibolo, Texas and two half-sisters, Sandre Coker, Estes Park, Colo., and Kathleen Lynch, East Peoria.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was cremated with ashes given to the family.

