Robert Wolf

EUREKA – Robert A. Wolf Sr., 81, died at 11:45 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at his home in Eureka.

He was born April 4, 1939, in Peoria, the son of Edgar and Fayette Draher Wolf. He married Judy Davis. He later married Marjorie Cunningham on Sept. 5, 1987. She died Nov. 26, 2011.

Survivors include two daughters, Evelyn (Robert) Hayes, Germantown Hills and Cynthia (Stan) Deatherage, Metamora; one son, Robert (Katena) Wolf Jr., Seymour, Mo; two stepsons, James Cunningham and Robert Cunningham; four grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one stepgrandchild.

Robert graduated Washington High School and Ranken Trade School in St. Louis, Mo. He served three years in the Army. Robert worked in maintenance for Caterpillar for 32 years before he retired on June 1, 1991. Robert was later employed by Dr. Gerald Couri in Peoria, the Village of Deer Creek and with Infinity Recycling, Eureka. He was of the Christian faith, as he accepted the Lord at the age of 14. Robert was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Eureka.