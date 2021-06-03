Robert Zimmerman

ROANOKE – Robert L. Zimmerman, 90, died at 12:58 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born March 20, 1931, near Metamora, the son of Louis and Fannie Yergler Zimmerman. He married Madlyn M. Widmer on Aug. 30, 1959, in Fairbury. She died March 21, 2007.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Kathy) Zimmerman, Elmwood and Stan Zimmerman, Metamora; one daughter, Tamara (John) Lehman, Wolcott, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Zimmerman, Joanna Zimmerman, Joseph Zimmerman, Randy (Brittaney) Lehman, Luke Lehman, Joel Lehman, Levi Lehman, Nathan Lehman and Takara (Sam) Frost; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Lehman and Jack Lehman; one brother, William (Myrna) Zimmerman of the state of Georgia and one sister, Mary (Bob) Bradle, Roanoke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Scott Zimmerman, one sister, Edith Sauder, three brothers, Earl Zimmerman, Donald Zimmerman and Roy Zimmerman, and one son-in-law, Steven Hofstetter.

Robert served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He farmed in the Metamora area all of his life, which included the dairy variety for many years. Robert was a member of the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke, and also served on the Metamora school board. He never knew a stranger. Robert was always willing to lend a hand to serve and help others. Robert loved to share his sense of humor.

Services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Sunday afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, and Monday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Roanoke or to the Metamora Fire and Ambulance.