Ronald Backer

BENSON – Ronald A. Backer, 70, died at 10 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home in rural Benson.

He was born April 14, 1950, in Pontiac, the son of Herbert and Ruth Holzhauer Backer. He married Mary McConnell on April 10, 1976, in Bloomington. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Jason (Shaila Wilson) Backer, Downs; one daughter, Brooke Backer, Las Vegas, Nev., and two grandchildren, Nathan Backer and Allison Backer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Shirley Redmund.

Ron farmed in the area all of his life and also owned/operated Backer Repair Service. He was an avid snowmobiler and also enjoyed taking snowmobile trips to Wisconsin with his son. Ron also loved to visit his daughter and spend time in Las Vegas.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the family farm, located at 2085 County Road 1800 North, rural Benson. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.