Roy Fuller

Roy graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in 2017, where he was active with the Future Farmers of America (FFA), enjoyed tractor pulls he participated in and was also enrolled in the Woodford County Sherriff’s Explorer Program. He worked for the Roanoke Farmers Association, where he was at both Roanoke and Benson locations. Roy loved conversing with the farmers during harvest while working his job. He loved the outdoors and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and riding his tractor. Roy was just an all-around good guy who loved hanging around his friends and family and will be missed by those who knew him.