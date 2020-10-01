Roy Fuller

ROANOKE – Roy D. Fuller, 21, died at 7:16 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Roanoke.
He was born May 17, 1999, in Pekin, the son of Richard and Sherri Conde Fuller.
Survivors include his parents, rural Roanoke; one brother, Carl (Ali) Fuller, Roanoke; two sisters, Raelene Fuller, Hannibal, Mo., and Darlene (Jeb) Wilcox, East Peoria; paternal grandmothers, Patricia Fuller, Eureka and Margaret Bassett, Pekin and maternal grandparents, Raymond and Betty Conde, Fairbanks, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Tara Fuller, and his paternal grandfather, Carl Fuller.
Roy graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in 2017, where he was active with the Future Farmers of America (FFA), enjoyed tractor pulls he participated in and was also enrolled in the Woodford County Sherriff’s Explorer Program. He worked for the Roanoke Farmers Association, where he was at both Roanoke and Benson locations. Roy loved conversing with the farmers during harvest while working his job. He loved the outdoors and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and riding his tractor. Roy was just an all-around good guy who loved hanging around his friends and family and will be missed by those who knew him.
Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Roanoke Township Cemetery in Roanoke.
Memorials may be made to the family to help assist during this time of need.
