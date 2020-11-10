Roy Wittmer

GOODFIELD – Roy J. Wittmer, 71, died at 7:16 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

He was born Sept. 2, 1949, in Washington, the son of Maurice and Ella Bauer Wittmer. He married Sue Wagner on July 17, 1971, in Funks Grove. She survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Sarah (Joe) Roudis; one granddaughter, Anna Rose Roudis; four sisters, Mary (Rich) Streitmatter, Ruth Stevig, Jane (John) Fehr and Susan (Jim) Henning; one brother, Dave (Laurie) Wittmer; two uncles; four aunts and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother-in-law, Terry Stevig, and one nephew, David Stevig.

Roy owned and operated Wittmer Insurance, a longtime fixture on Main Street in Morton, from 1979 until he retired in 2014. Many were grateful for his dependability, honesty, willingness to listen and kindness. Friends appreciated his loyalty, generosity and fun-loving nature. Family members were thankful for his unconditional love, support and wisdom that he quietly gave throughout his life. Above all, those who knew and loved Roy valued his goodness and calm common sense.