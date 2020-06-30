Ruth Ludeman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA – Ruth F. Ludeman, 90, died at 7:19 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka where she had been a resident for the past 10 years.

She was born March 1, 1930, in Secor, the daughter of Michael and Pearl Hunsinger Garrels. She married Wilbur Ludeman on Sept. 10, 1950, in Secor. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra (Ron) Snyder, Eureka and Cindy (Phil) Schlachtenhaufen, Tomahawk, Wis.; two grandchildren, Jacob Snyder, Victoria, Texas, and Andrew (Jenae) Snyder, Eureka; three great-grandchildren, Darrell Quast, Sam Snyder and Hank Snyder and one sister, Marjorie Krug, El Paso.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, LaVerne Kilpatrick.

Ruth attended Secor and El Paso schools. She was a real estate broker in the Eureka, Roanoke and Washington areas and also worked for the Department of Agriculture in Eureka for 16 years before she retired in 1990. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eureka.

A private service will be held in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka.

