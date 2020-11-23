Ruth Murrell

EUREKA – Ruth A. Murrell, 78, died at 2:21 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at The Loft in Eureka.

She was born Oct. 27, 1942, near El Paso, the daughter of Fred and Hilda Weber Miller. She married John Murrell Jr. on June 10, 1963, in Normal. He died June 22, 2007.

Survivors include one son, John (Rebecca) Murrell, Gridley; two daughters, Angie (David) Cashmer, Minonk and Tammy Murrell, Bloomington; four grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Chelsey and Malorie; one sister, June (Ron) Arnold, El Paso and one brother, Gene (Sharon) Miller, El Paso.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and five brothers.

Ruth worked for El Paso Healthcare, El Paso, for over 30 years.

Services will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso at a later date. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the El Paso Rescue Squad.