Ruth Ulrich

During the years of the Dust Bowl, Ruth and her family came to Central Illinois to find work. She came to Eureka for work for a local family, which led her to the love of her life in her future husband. After their marriage, the couple began life together on the family farm. Ruth helped with all the farm activities while she also raised their three children, Mike, Bob and Peggy. The family moved from farm life in 1967 to their newly built home on S. Hilldale Ave. in Eureka. Later in life, they moved to a cottage at Maple Lawn, Eureka, to enjoy the rest of their years together. Ruth was a member of Roanoke Mennonite Church, rural Eureka, for 71 years. Her faith was her fortress. She loved her Lord and shared that love with everyone. Ruth demonstrated her strong faith in the many ways she loved, served and cared for her family and others. She was committed to many church activities such as Sunday school, Bible school and the WMSC. Ruth worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at Maple Lawn for 14 years and then managed the quilt room for the next two decades. Since Ruth was an excellent seamstress, she was given the Rose Award twice for her dedication and meticulous work in quilting. She was also a member of the Maple Lawn Auxiliary and the Etc. Shop boards. Ruth always had plenty of time to attend her grandchildren’s activities and enjoy the great-grandchildren as the family grew.