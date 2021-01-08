Sheila Colburn

EUREKA – Sheila K. Colburn, 51, of Bartonville, formerly of Eureka, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 after a battle with liver disease.

She was born Sept. 19, 1969, the daughter of Elmer Weir and Linda Knoll Miller.

Survivors include three children, Aaron B. (Michelle) Colburn of the state of New Mexico and Taylor Weaver and Parker Weaver, both of Houston, Texas; one grandchild, Brooks F. Colburn; two sisters, Cheryl L. (David) Vandegraft, El Paso and Rhonda M. Garcia, Eureka and one brother, Curtis L. (Mary) Weir, Carrizo Springs, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Scott A. Weir.

Sheila graduated from Eureka High School and the University of Phoenix (Ariz.). She operated a home daycare business so she could be home to raise her children. Sheila also worked for the Woodford County Journal in Eureka and as a teacher and agent with United Airlines and Avis Rent-A-Car. She was an accomplished track and field runner in high school and also enjoyed playing softball. Sheila cheered faithfully for the Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals and also enjoyed the beach and traveling.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mason Funeral Home in Washington is in charge of the arrangements.

Per her wishes, some of her ashes will be sprinkled in Galveston Bay, Texas, a place she frequently visited.