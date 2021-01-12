EUREKA – Sheila K. (Weir) Colburn, 51, of Bartonville died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, after her battle with liver disease.

She was born Sept. 19, 1969. Sheila was the daughter of the late Linda (Knoll) Miller and Elmer Weir and sister of the late Scott A. Weir. She is survived by three siblings, Cheryl L Vandegraft wife of David of El Paso (IL), Curtis L. Weir husband of Mary of Carrizo Springs, Texas, and Rhonda M. Garcia, Eureka; her three children and one grandchild, Aaron B. Colburn husband of Michelle residing in New Mexico with their child Brooks F. Colburn, Taylor Weaver and Parker Weaver, both residing in Houston (TX).

A graduate of the University of Phoenix and Eureka High School, Sheila ran a home daycare business so she could be home to raise her children. She later worked as a teacher and an agent for United Airlines and Avis Rent-A-Car and also for the Woodford County Journal in Eureka. Sheila was an accomplished track and field runner in high school and enjoyed playing softball. She cheered faithfully for her Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed the beach and traveling.

A celebration of life will be planned when it can be safely held and family and friends will be notified of the date. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Mason Funeral Home in Washington. As she wished, some of Sheila’s ashes will be sprinkled in Galveston Bay, where she frequently visited.