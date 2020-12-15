Shirley Bohlander

ROANOKE – Shirley A. Bohlander, 83, died at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born March 24, 1937, in Shelbyville, the daughter of Dean and Lavern Craig Behnke. She married Richard Bohlander on June 11, 1955, in Roanoke. He died Sept. 9, 2000.

Survivors include one son, Roger (Angel) Bohlander; three daughters, Vivian Burroughs, Carla Smith and Julie (Rick) Smith; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Elmer Behnke and one daughter-in-law, Cheryl Bohlander.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Richard Bohlander Jr. and Russell Bohlander, two sisters, four brothers, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one son-in-law, Roger Burroughs.

Shirley worked as the bakery manager at the Roanoke Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA). She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke. Shirley enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with and cooking for her large family.