Shirley Brenkman

MORTON – Shirley A. Kruse Zobrist Brenkman, 94, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Villas of Holly Brook in Morton surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 13, 1926, in Morton, the daughter of George and Frieda King Kruse. She married Alpha Zobrist on July 6, 1944, in Morton. He died in 1967. She later married Carl Brenkman on Nov. 14, 1969, in Morton. He died in 2007.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda (William II) Morton, Kathy (Neil) Rugaard and Emily (Terry) Stubbs, all of Morton; two sons, the Rev. Tom (Cindi) Zobrist and Matt (Lorna) Zobrist, both of Eureka; 18 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Wayne Kruse, Reiner Kruse and Ed Kruse, and one great-granddaughter, Isabel Chatwell.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was always available for her family. She was a member of Liberty Bible Church, Eureka. Shirley was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals’ fan with the exception of her grandson, Ben Zobrist, who played for the Chicago Cubs. She always cheered for him.