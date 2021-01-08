Shirley Selvey

EUREKA – Shirley J. Selvey, 92, died at 9:25 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born March 16, 1928, in Eureka. She married George B. Selvey on March 2, 1946, in Metamora. He died March 3, 2015.

Survivors include three sons, Paul Selvey, East Peoria, Ken (Diane Kuntz) Selvey, Deer Creek and Randy (Peggy Knapp) Selvey, Goodfield; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and five sisters, Pat Hart, The Colony, Texas, Caroline (George) Strouse, Shawnee, Okla., Una Hemstreet, Pflugerville, Texas, Linda (Joe) Kaufman, Peoria, Ariz., and Sue (George) Frank, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by one son, Larry Selvey, one brother, Ted Michieli, and six sisters, Roberta, Dorothy, Nellie, Mildred, Jennie and Kris.

Shirley was the head dietician at Maple Lawn in Eureka. The couple also owned and operated multiple businesses in Woodford County that included G & S Sundries, Selvey’s Drive-In and Busy Corner. Shirley was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Eureka. She loved to quilt and grow cactuses. Shirley also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.