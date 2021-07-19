ROANOKE – Simeon O. “Sim” Bates, 96, died at 9:45 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born Sept. 26, 1924, in Kansas, the son of Samuel and Nellie Osborn Bates. He married Virginia M. Priller on June 6, 1945, in Bloomington. She survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Janice (Wayne) Tessier, Morton; two sons, Jim (Jan) Bates, Bloomington and Steve (Diane) Bates, Morton; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and seven sisters.

Sim served in the Navy during World War II and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. The couple owned/operated several businesses in Roanoke and is most remembered by Sim’s Cities Service. Sim was active and giving in the community, as he was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church, Roanoke American Legion Post No. 463, Roanoke Park Board, Roanoke Fire Department and also coached Little League.

Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Charlie Graul officiating. Visitation will take place this morning from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Roanoke Township Cemetery, Roanoke, where military rites will be conducted by Post 463. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church or to the AC Home of Roanoke.