Steven Taylor

EUREKA – Steven R. Taylor, 49, died at 12:40 p.m., Monday, May 31, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born Aug. 4, 1971, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Alex H. and Irene Hibbard Taylor. He married Beth Wood on June 28, 1997, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include his mother of the state of West Virginia; one daughter, Kayla Wood, Eureka; three sons, AJ Wood, Curtis Taylor and Dylan Taylor, all of Eureka; three sisters and two grandchildren, Ethan Phillips and Brookelyn Phillips.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

He was preceded in death by his father and 14 siblings.

Steven worked at the Caterpillar plant in East Peoria and also was the head custodian at Davenport Elementary, Eureka.

Visitation will take place Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka where masks will be required. Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in Peoria.