Susan Pulliam

EUREKA – Susan Lynn Pulliam, 65, died at 10:30 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born July 4, 1955, in Pontiac, the daughter of Robert and Mary Jean Kridner Davis. She married Rocky Lynn Pulliam on April 12, 1979, in Fairbury. He survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Julie (Ben) Kauffman, Hollister, Mo., and Casey (Daniel) Dorn, Congerville; four grandchildren, Camryn Kauffman, Cooper Kauffman, Dawson Dorn and Hayden Dorn; one sister, Cindy Martin, Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Rick Davis, Bloomington and Bill Davis, Pontiac and one half-brother, John Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Susan worked as a deputy clerk for years at the Woodford County Courthouse, Eureka, and later as a stocker at the Walmart in Washington for 15 years.

Cremation rites have been accorded. At this time, there will be no visitation or service. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a fund that has been established in her name at Heartland Bank, Eureka.