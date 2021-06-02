Terry Miller

ROANOKE – Terry D. Miller, 81, died peacefully at 7:45 a.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence in Venice, Fla.

He was born January 19, 1940, near Gridley, the son of Henry and Hermine Yergler Miller. He married Beverly Schmidt on July 24, 1960, in Lafayette, Minn. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Jeff (Janet) Miller, Pensacola, Fla.; two daughters, Wendy (Kevin) Burns, Rockford and Stacy (Dave) Leman, Roanoke; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Miller, Zachary Miller, Riley Burns, Morgan Burns, Grant Leman, Madison (Tristan) Fox and Whitney Leman and two great-granddaughters, Elly and Aubry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jackie Miller (infancy) and Tom Miller.

Terry proudly served in the Army National Guard. He had a successful 30-year career with Heinold Hog Market before he retired. After retirement, the couple enjoyed many mission trips to CCCD in Kingston, Jamaica, where they developed many relationships especially with Semaj, whom the family unofficially adopted. Terry was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in both Gridley and Sarasota, Fla.

Services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Gridley AC Church with ministers of the church officiating. It will be livestreamed at www.Facebook.com/ACChurchGridley. Visitation will take place Saturday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, and Sunday afternoon from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at the Gridley AC Church. Burial will follow the service in Gridley Township Cemetery, Gridley.

Due to allergies, memorials may be made to Campus Outreach to support Tristan and Madison with their ministry at Illinois State University, Normal. Checks should be made payable to Campus Outreach at 8607 IL-91, Peoria, 61615, with a reference to Tristan Fox in the memo line.