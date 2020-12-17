Thomas Waldschmidt

ROANOKE – Thomas J. Waldschmidt, 83, died at 1:14 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home in Roanoke.

He was born March 19, 1937, the son of Herman and Elsie Machand Waldschmidt. He married Sharon Hart on Aug. 18, 1979, in Roanoke. She survives.

Other survivors include four children, Steve (Johna) Hart, Pam (Terry) Haggerty, Dan (Ella) Waldschmidt and Rick (Sally) Waldschmidt; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Amy) Waldschmidt; one sister, Donna (Ed) Chioni and his beloved dog, Gracie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Waldschmidt.

Tom worked at the Hallmark Fixture plant in Metamora for 30 years before he retired on June 1, 1999. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Roanoke.

A private family service will be held this morning at 10 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Benson with the Rev. Robert Rayson officiating. It will be livestreamed on the Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home Facebook page. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Burial will follow the service in Roanoke Township Cemetery in Roanoke.

Memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Church in Benson or to Faith Baptist Temple in Eureka.