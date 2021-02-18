Tim McCanless

EUREKA – Timothy L. McCanless, 60, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home in Peoria.

He was born April 2, 1960, in Bloomington, the son of Phillip and Betty Jean Kent McCanless.

Survivors include two brothers, Kent McCanless, Eureka and Chris McCanless, Martindale-Brightwood, Ind.; one sister, Brenda Stirling, Boulder, Colo., and one nephew, Morgan Stirling.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.