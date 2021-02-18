 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tim McCanless

Tim McCanless

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA – Timothy L. McCanless, 60, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home in Peoria.

He was born April 2, 1960, in Bloomington, the son of Phillip and Betty Jean Kent McCanless.

Survivors include two brothers, Kent McCanless, Eureka and Chris McCanless, Martindale-Brightwood, Ind.; one sister, Brenda Stirling, Boulder, Colo., and one nephew, Morgan Stirling.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News