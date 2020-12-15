Timothy Lindstrom

Timothy was the vice president with Professional Nursing Care Inc., of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. He was a devoted Catholic and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke. Timothy spent his entire life caring for others. He was giving, kind and loving to everyone he met and had a special place in his heart for the elderly. Timothy’s love for his home state of Florida was always in his heart. He cared and served his mother and grandmother through their final days on Earth. Timothy always wanted everyone happy and cared for before he considered himself. He was a historian, as he read and studied Abraham Lincoln, William Shakespeare and many more. Always in quest for more knowledge, he loved to read about any type of history and faithfully read his Bible daily. Always putting others first, Timothy would give all he had to help anyone in need. Even though he battled heart disease and diabetes at a very young age, he would do all he could to help even cooking and cleaning just to feel useful. He loved his dog Minnie as they were the best of friends. Timothy was also a huge Florida Gators’ fan. He had a love for music, especially Elvis Presley and Adele, and he could tell anyone everything about Elvis.