Tony Goodwin

Tony graduated from Stewart County High School in Dover, Tenn. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in media and animation from the Illinois Institute of Art, Schaumburg. The couple lived in Roselle before they moved to Austin 10 years ago. Tony worked as a senior 3D character modeler for 10 years at Twisted Pixel Games, where he loved his job and colleagues. With their support, he continued his education with supplemental classes throughout his career. Tony had a larger than life personality. Known for his infectious laughter and uproarious voice, he was often considered the “life of the party.” He enjoyed spending time on the water in Central Texas fishing for bass or floating the river. Cooking was his passion and one of the many ways he showed love for his family and friends. Tony enjoyed entertaining and telling stories over a delicious meal. He also loved cycling, as he owned five bicycles for all types of riding. Tony was a member of the bicycling club, “The Skellies,” and did numerous long-distance rides, the longest being the 100-mile Shiner ride, which he did twice. He was an avid fan of roller derby in both Chicago and Austin. In 2011, he was a founding member of #01 with the Texas Rollergirls Hell Marys Fan Club and used his voice and vuvuzela to support his favorite teams. They loved being entertained by their two Shih Tzus, Wicket Fisticuffs (12) and Gonzo Barkley (10). The couple loved to travel, as they explored places like Big Bend National Park, Munich, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Prague, Czech Republic, and Vienna, Austria. Nothing made a trip better than eating, drinking and seeing the countryside by train together. He also had a website (www.tonygoodwin.net).