Valerie Kingen

RUTLAND – Valerie Sue Kingen, 62, died at 6:10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home in Rutland.

She was born March 16, 1958, in Bloomington, the daughter of Raymond and Virginia VanScyoc Garrels. She married Michael Kingen in Fairbury. They were married for 35 years. He survives.

Other survivors include her children, Stacy (Shaun Martin) Kingen, Wenona, Joshua (Tara) Kingen, Peoria, Todd Kingen, Kangley, Michael (Kori) Kingen, San Diego, Calif., and Seth (Nick) Kingen, Toluca; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one brother, Chuck (Linda) Garrels, Secor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Zachery, and one daughter, Jessica.

Valerie kept herself very busy. She ran a craft and pet clothing business out of her home for many years and was also a Yorkie breeder. Valerie owned and operated her own craft store, Country Mile, in the Washington Square in Washington, and she also built her own hair salon, Head to Toe Salon, which she owned and operated. She also worked the last six years as a clerk for the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no service. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the A.R.K. Humane Society, 477 State Route 26, Lacon, 61540 or online at www.thearkanimalshelter.org.