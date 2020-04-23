Velma Matter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINONK – Velma L. Matter, 95, died at 8:38 a.m., Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in Minonk.

She was born July 15, 1924 in Pontiac, the daughter of Delbert and Nicie Hamilton Alltop. She married Carl E. Matter on Sept. 16, 1951, in Minonk. He died Aug. 5, 2001.

Survivors include one daughter, Peggy (Lynn) Barth, El Paso; one son, Terry (Laurel) Matter, Minonk; four grandchildren, Randy (Mandy) Barth, El Paso and Julie Walters, Corey (Liz) Matter and Brandon Matter, all of Minonk; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and seven brothers.

Velma was a homemaker and also farmed with her husband for 31 years. She was a member of Redeemer Community Church, Minonk, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Woodford County Farm Bureau. Velma enjoyed playing the piano at nursing homes for the past six years.

Due to COVID 19, a private service will be held today at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk with the Rev. Erik Johnson officiating. A public service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Minonk Ambulance, Minonk Fire Department, Disabled American Veterans or to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

