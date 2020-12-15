Verda Bill 

EUREKA – Verda Joyce Bill, 87, died at 10:49 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born Feb. 10, 1933, in El Paso, the daughter of Elmer and Gladys Zimmerman Punke. She married Ben Bill Jr. on March 14, 1952, in Arroyo Grande, Calif. He died Oct. 30, 2015.

Survivors include two sons, Duane Bill and Dennis Bill, both of Eureka; two daughters, Debbie (Vern) Day, Bellevue and Diane (Terry) Hinthorne, Eureka; seven grandchildren, Melissa McClenathan, Brent (Ashley) Bill, Mandy (Mark) Glanz, Brad Bill, Megan Hinthorne, Brandon Hinthorne and Bryson Hinthorne; four great-grandchildren, Marissa (Nick) Reed, Taylor Glanz, Talon Glanz and Jack Bill; two stepgrandchildren, Cassie Day and Katie Day and two sisters, Betty Bill, Metamora and Marilyn Evans, Bradford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Dale Bill, two brothers and four sisters.

Verda was a great wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Roanoke. Verda was very crafty and also enjoyed card playing.

A private family service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in Roanoke Township Cemetery in Roanoke with the Rev. Bruce Scarbeary officiating. It will be livestreamed via the Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may be made to the Central Illinois Riding Therapy for persons with disabilities, 305 Neumann Drive, East Peoria, 61611.