Verna Wettstein

Services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the AC Faith Church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Goodfield AC Church Fellowship Hall, Goodfield, and Thursday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the AC Faith Church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed for both the visitation and service. Burial will follow the service in the Goodfield-Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.