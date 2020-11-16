Verna Wettstein

EUREKA – Verna M. Wettstein, 86, died at 5:15 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Goodfield, the daughter of Adolph and Esther Hartter Tanner. She married Robert L. Wettstein on March 22, 1959, in Goodfield. He died June 10, 1990.
Survivors include two daughters, Marilyn (Craig) Martin, Eureka and Marlene (Chris) Leman, Roanoke; two sons, Larry (Marilyn) Wettstein, Eureka and Lloyd (Carol) Wettstein, Moulton, Iowa; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Madolyn Tanner, Goodfield and Phyllis (Kenneth) Rokey, Eureka and one brother, Don (Mary Alice) Tanner, Deer Creek.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Lauretta Knobloch, and one granddaughter.
Verna was a member of the AC Faith Church, Eureka.
Services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the AC Faith Church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Goodfield AC Church Fellowship Hall, Goodfield, and Thursday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the AC Faith Church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed for both the visitation and service. Burial will follow the service in the Goodfield-Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the AC Home of Eureka.
