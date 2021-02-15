Vernon Barth

MINONK – Vernon “Bunky” Barth, 83, died at 3:34 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home in Minonk with family by his side.
He was born April 1, 1937, near Toluca, the son of Gustave and Greta Upts Barth. He married Betty Herman Weiland on May 30, 1975, in Toluca. She survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Brian Barth, Minonk and Keith (Tammy) Barth, Pattonsburg; two daughters, Tammy Weiland, Minonk and Tracy (John) Atteberry, Bloomington; nine grandchildren, Erica Etcheson, Morgan Hubbard, Alyssa Volk, Devin Williams, Willie Barth, Marissa Atteberry, Nicholas Atteberry, Tyler Barth and Isaac Barth and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant son, James, one infant daughter, Barbara, one sister, Marilyn, two brothers, Bill and Pete, two infant granddaughters, Sarah and Audrey, and one daughter-in-law, Sharon.
Vern served in the Air Force for four years. He farmed for many years in the Minonk, Rutland and Wenona areas. Vern’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world. His greatest joys with them were times spent camping and fishing. “Every farmer puts his land to rest for the winter. On spring’s horizon, it is brought back to life. God has put this farmer to rest and with a spring in his step and fishing pole in hand, he walks a horizon to a new life.” Catch a big one honey!
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service and a celebration of life to follow will be held in June along with military rites. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Minonk to Peoria St. Jude Run team.