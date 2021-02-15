Vernon Barth

MINONK – Vernon “Bunky” Barth, 83, died at 3:34 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home in Minonk with family by his side.

He was born April 1, 1937, near Toluca, the son of Gustave and Greta Upts Barth. He married Betty Herman Weiland on May 30, 1975, in Toluca. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Brian Barth, Minonk and Keith (Tammy) Barth, Pattonsburg; two daughters, Tammy Weiland, Minonk and Tracy (John) Atteberry, Bloomington; nine grandchildren, Erica Etcheson, Morgan Hubbard, Alyssa Volk, Devin Williams, Willie Barth, Marissa Atteberry, Nicholas Atteberry, Tyler Barth and Isaac Barth and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant son, James, one infant daughter, Barbara, one sister, Marilyn, two brothers, Bill and Pete, two infant granddaughters, Sarah and Audrey, and one daughter-in-law, Sharon.