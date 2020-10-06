Vietti service to be held this weekend

EUREKA – Services will take place on Saturday for James “Jim” Vietti Jr. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at the fellowship hall.

Vietti passed away April 20, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at the age of 80.

Memorials may be made at www.treesforever.org/Gift_Trees. Once there, click on “Make a Memorial or Honorarium Donation.” That will call up the donation page. After all of the information is filled out, type James Vietti in the, “Who is this gift honoring” section.