Wallace Leman

ROANOKE – Wallace J. Leman, 83, died at 11:10 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
He was born July 14, 1936, in Eureka, the son of Joseph D. and Dena Fehr Leman. He married Marilyn Honegger on June 5, 1955, in Strawn. She survives.
Other survivors include four daughters, Cindy (Brett) Shorb, Rhonda (Ed) Maller, Kari (Laura) Rogan and Sherri (David) Moser; four sons, Greg (Lela) Leman, Jeff (Val) Leman, Ron (Kathy) Leman and Jon (Tammy) Leman; 38 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; one brother, Marvin (Jane) Leman and two sisters, Karen Leman and Fern Leman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, two grandsons and one great-grandson.
Wally worked in agricultural sales all his life and had owned/operated Four-Star Agriculture Services in Bluffton, Ind. He attended the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke.
A private family service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. It will be available to view by clicking on the link at www.roanokechurch.org. For those who do not have internet, the service is available via telephone at 1 (866) 210-1669 Access Code: 9023904#. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Roanoke.
