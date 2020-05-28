Wallace Leman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROANOKE – Wallace J. Leman, 83, died at 11:10 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born July 14, 1936, in Eureka, the son of Joseph D. and Dena Fehr Leman. He married Marilyn Honegger on June 5, 1955, in Strawn. She survives.

Other survivors include four daughters, Cindy (Brett) Shorb, Rhonda (Ed) Maller, Kari (Laura) Rogan and Sherri (David) Moser; four sons, Greg (Lela) Leman, Jeff (Val) Leman, Ron (Kathy) Leman and Jon (Tammy) Leman; 38 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; one brother, Marvin (Jane) Leman and two sisters, Karen Leman and Fern Leman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, two grandsons and one great-grandson.

Wally worked in agricultural sales all his life and had owned/operated Four-Star Agriculture Services in Bluffton, Ind. He attended the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke.