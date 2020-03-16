Walt graduated from Roanoke Victory High School in 1937, where he played basketball and ran track. He later attended the Milwaukee (Wis.) School of Engineering. Walt was the last survivor to have been in the Roanoke coal mine. He was drafted into the Army on Jan. 17, 1941, and was one of the first go from Woodford County. Walt was stationed in San Francisco, Calif., with the Battery F18th Coast Artillery. He went in as a sea coast observer with a one-year assignment. That all changed when Pearl Harbor was bombed. Walt remained in S.F. for two more years. He did jobs in the Army that no one else knew about. Walt ended up in Italy in 1945 with the 766 Field Artillery. While there, he was one of six soldiers who liberated a small village near Milan. When the war ended, Walt was in northern Italy near Lake Como. He faithfully served his country for four years and nine months. Walt enjoyed his annual Battery F Army buddy reunions which took place for 50 years until 2007. He was blessed to be part of a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight on June 14, 2011, with his daughter Mary as his guardian. Upon his return to civilian life, Walt worked with his father, B. J. Fehr, at his blacksmith shop in Roanoke. He was an honest, caring business person who always went the extra mile for his customers for over 65 years. Outside of his time in the military, Walter lived in Roanoke his entire life. His faith was a very important part of his life. Walt was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, rural Roanoke, where he taught Sunday school and also worked in the sound room for many years. He also served his community faithfully, including the Roanoke Village Board for four years, the AC Home of Roanoke board for four years, Roanoke Park Board for 18 years and Roanoke Township Board for 25 years, with a majority of those as clerk. Walt also was active with Roanoke American Legion Post No. 463, as he last held the chaplain’s post. He took two trips to Alaska, which held special memories for the couple. On the 1984 trip, he drove “Captain Abishi”, a 1972 Ford F-100 with a 240 ci six and a three on the tree.