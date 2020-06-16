Wanda Johnson 

EUREKA – Wanda R. Johnson, 76, died at 10:54 a.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
She was born Dec. 18, 1943, in Bloomington, the daughter of Ralph T. and Christine Godbey Foster. She married E. Warren Johnson on Feb. 15, 1964, in Bloomington. He survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Lori (Kevin) Singletary, Eureka and Connie (Chris) Borth, Medford, Ore.; one son, Bruce (Christy) Johnson, Normal; seven grandchildren, Kyndall Singletary, Logan Singletary, Tony Bales, Alyssa Johnson, Anna Borth, Caleb Borth and Isaac Borth and two brothers, Wayne (Karen) Foster, Foley, Ala., and Randy (Debbie) Foster, Liberty, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Nancy Jo Johnson, and one sister, Ethelene Rough.
Wanda graduated from Normal Community High School and then worked for IAA Credit Union in Bloomington before she wanted to start a family. She was a homemaker and also a licensed home daycare provider for 30 years. Wanda was a member of the Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene, where she served on the board for many years and was active with Vacation Bible School, children’s Sunday school, children’s Bible quizzes and preschool children's church. She is remembered for her love of the Lord, unconditional love for others, optimistic faith, a listening ear and giving the best hugs. Her favorite pastimes included puzzles, sudoku, sewing, cooking, reading, watching St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball and spending time with her family.
Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Michael Stipp officiating. Visitation will take place Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m., both at the church. Due to the State of Illinois Covid-19 mandates, social distancing and restrictions for the number of attendees at any one time will be in place for both the visitation and service. Masks are required for both the visitation and funeral. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the church.
