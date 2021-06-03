EUREKA – Wesley C. “Wes” Knapp, 90, died Monday May 31, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born Feb. 4, 1931, in rural Woodford County, the son of Kores and Nettie Rinkenberger Knapp. He married Mildred G. Frank on April 11, 1954, in Morton. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna Lou (Stephen) Baner, Gridley and Shari (Douglas) Eastman, Goodfield; one son, Chuck (Jennifer) Knapp, Ashland; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Cynthia, and two brothers.

Wes served in the Marines from 1951 to 1953, including one year in Korea. He worked at Mathis Lumber in Goodfield for 30 years before he purchased the business in 1982. Wes owned the lumber company for 13 years before he sold it in 1996. Following the sale, he continued to work for the new owner for a year before he retired.

Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Goodfield AC Church with ministers of the church officiating. It will be livestreamed on the church’s website, www.goodfieldacchurch.org. Visitation will take place Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m., both at the church. Burial will follow the service in the Goodfield/Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield, where military rites will be conducted. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka or to Barnes Children’s Hospital, One Children’s Place, St. Louis, Mo., 63110.